Baby Elephant Born at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It's a girl: The latest addition to the St. Louis Zoo is a bouncing baby elephant.

The zoo announced Friday that the mother, 15-year-old Asian elephant Rani, and the baby are doing well following the birth at 1:13 p.m. Friday. Curator of Mammals Martha Fischer says the baby is already healthy and walking around.

The mother and baby are not yet on public display, and the height and weight of the baby have not yet been confirmed.

The father is one of the zoo's most popular animals, Raja, the first elephant ever born at the zoo. Raja is now 18 and also becomes a father for the third time, twice with Rani as the mother.