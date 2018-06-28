Baby's Remains Found in Virgina

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say the remains of an 11-month-old girl found in Virginia are not those of Lisa Irwin.

KMBC-TV reports that Internet postings raised speculation Tuesday that the Virginia child might be Lisa, who was 10 months old when she disappeared from her Kansas City home last October.

But Kansas City police spokesman Steve Young says tests showed the body was not that of the missing Missouri girl.

Lisa was reported missing just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 4, when her father arrived home from work and found the lights on, a window ajar and the front door was unlocked.

Lisa's parents, Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, have said they believe a stranger broke into their house and kidnapped their daughter as Bradley slept.