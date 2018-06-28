Baby sitter charged with scalding a 4-month-old child

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City-area baby sitter has been charged with scalding a 4-month-old girl.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced Monday that 23-year-old Brea White, of Independence, is charged with first-degree child endangerment. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney.

Court documents say that the baby was dropped off at White's home Saturday morning. Several hours later, the girl was rushed in an ambulance to Children's Mercy Hospital, where she was diagnosed with first- and second-degree burns over 60 percent of her body. She also was diagnosed with potential brain bleeding that was consistent with being shaken.

White told an officer that the baby began having trouble breathing in the bath tub. White said she tested the bath temperature before placing the baby in the water.