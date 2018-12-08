Baby, woman fall from car after Kansas City shoplifting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 4-month-old baby and a woman fell from a moving car after a reported shoplifting in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported that neither the woman nor the baby were seriously injured. Police said they were among several people who got into a car Thursday after items were stolen from a Target store.

Police said one of the car's doors wasn't secured properly and as the car turned a corner, the woman and baby fell out. The baby was taken to a hospital to be examined, while the woman was arrested.