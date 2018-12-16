Babysitter Suspected of Sexual Assault, Possession of Child Porn

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Holts Summit man who was already in the Callaway County Jail faces new charges Thursday after police said they discovered he sexually assaulted children he babysat for and may have taken photographs of in January, 2014.

The Holts Summit Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force said Dale Dietsch, 49, may have possessed child pornography. They launched an investigation on January 27. Authorities arrested Dietsch then and charged him with two counts of child pornography.

A Holts Summit police officer said that during the investigation, he found Diestch served as a babysitter for children that lived in the same trailer park.

The officer said he met with the suspected victim and her family March 10. During the meeting, the officer said the child described graphic sexual encounters that Deitsch told her to perform.

Diestch faces two charges of child pornography and three charges of first degree statutory sodomy. A judge set his bond for $10,000.