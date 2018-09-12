Back to School in Bunceton

It's still muddy where a main broke Monday, spilling into the street and leaving one-fourth of Bunceton without water, including the school.

The line was fixed by Wednesday night, but classes didn't resume the next day.

"On Thursday, we were halfway here, thinking we were going to have school, and they had another water break," Kunze recalled.

The second break left nearly the whole town without water until Friday morning, when everything was finally fixed. The Salvation Army gave bottled water to Bunceton residents until then.

"So school's going on, everything's back to normal, except we have a boil order through Saturday," explained Mayor Marsha Farrugia.