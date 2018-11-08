'Back To School' Savings Available in Missouri During Sales Tax Holiday

August 3rd marks the beginning of Missouri's 9th annual "Back to School" Sales Tax Holiday - a time for shoppers in Missouri to save money on computers, clothes and school supplies.

By state law, the sales tax holiday begins on the first Friday in August and continues through the following Sunday. This year, the three-day holiday begins at midnight on Friday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 5. During this time period, the state's 4.225 percent sales tax will not be assessed on certain purchases made in Missouri.

Any questions can be directed to salesuse@dor.mo.gov or (573) 751-2836.