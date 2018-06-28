Back to School, Sickness

Reading, writing and runny noses -- kids are exposed to a slew of germs when they head back to school, and they end up with all kinds of illnesses.

"Coughs, colds, diarrhea illnesses, eye infections and sore throats or strep throat; those are the things you'll see most commonly in children now that they're back in school," said Dr. Robert Wiskind, pediatrician.

Wiskind typically sees an increase in young patients about a month into the school year. He says most illnesses can be prevented by not sharing food and drinks and frequent hand washing.

"Most colds are spread in a respiratory way from your secretions from your nose, from your mouth; that's why you want to teach your children to wash their hands," he said.

Knowing when to keep your child home from school is an important part of preventing the spread of germs.

"It's really a tough call and sometimes you really don't know if they're sick," said Chris Testani, mother.

Doctors recommend waiting 12 to 24 hours until a fever is gone before sending a child back to school. Waiting a day is also recommended if they're being treated with antibiotics for strep throat. Make sure the child is rested and alert enough to pay attention in class. Doctors say paying attention to symptoms before they become severe is the key to prevention.

Breast Cancer Numbers Down

The number of breast cancer cases dropped five percent between 2000 and 2003.

Researchers believe fewer women are getting mammograms, meaning cancer is not being detected. Another theory stems from fewer women taking hormones.

A 2002 study showed an increase risk for cancer related to the hormones. Researchers believe 2002 data caused many women to stop hormone replacement therapy.

Encouraging Developments in the Diabetes Fight

A new study shows the number of men with undiagnosed cases has dropped dramatically in the past thirty years, the period between 1976 to 1980.

Nearly half of American male diabetics were not aware they had the disease. The rate dropped to 22 percent in the time between 1999 to 2002. Experts attribute that to more public education about the symptoms of and treatment.