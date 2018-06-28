Backers of Unaccredited St. Louis School Seek $5M

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Supporters of an unaccredited St. Louis area school district are making their case to Missouri lawmakers for a $5 million infusion to avoid shutting down.

The Normandy School District is in jeopardy of running out of money in April and is seeking state help to remain open for the rest of the school years.

District officials came to the Missouri Capitol on Monday along with by a high school senior, parent, teacher and other community leaders. They pleaded with members of the Senate Appropriations Committee to include $5 million in a supplemental state budget bill.

Normandy is running short on money because state law requires unaccredited districts to pay for students who chose to transfer to other nearby public school systems.