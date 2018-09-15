Background Checks For Professors

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - Newly hired professors at the University of Missouri's four campuses will soon have to pass criminal background checks before going on the payroll. The revised policy takes effect Monday at the system's campuses in Columbia, Rolla, St. Louis and Kansas City. Current employees facing promotions and transfers will also be checked. The background checking will be done by Kansas City-based Validity Screening Solutions, a private firm. The change includes part-time and temporary workers but does not apply to student workers. University of Missouri system employees other than professors have been subject to criminal background checks for the past decade. The new policy will ensure that all employees are treated the same.