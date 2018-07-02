Backups Possible on I-64 in St. Louis Area Today

Backups possible on I-64 in St. Louis area today ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Motorists on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County may want to consider alternate routes today. Construction work on the eastbound lanes at Laclede Station will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Missouri Department of Transportation says major backups are possible. One lane will be closed for reconstruction work. A second lane will be closed to fix a pothole.