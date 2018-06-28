Backwards Fishing

The Institute put fish into its lake this afternoon, all part of the lure for a new facility. The fish delivery arrived by truck.

"We donated because our family's been doing business in this state for 55 years and we just want to be a part of this project," Steve Kahrs, Osage Catfisheries, Inc, said.

The Jefferson Institute has been working on its farm for more than a year and the lake is a major feature; and the fish are the lure.

"This new facility we're developing is to help the public and children and families learn about farming and gardening," Robert Myers, Jefferson Institute, explained.

The seven-acre lake is a big part of the facility, which will have a children's barnyard, an orchard, and more interactive features.

"We wanted to showcase some of the uses that a lake might have on a farm. When we open to the public in the fall of 2008 we'll probably start allowing fishing then," Myers said.

While he brought catfish, sunfish and other species, Kahrs isn't done yet.

"We'll be back in late September, early October with the bass," Kahrs said.

Today's delivery included 10,000 fish. The insititute hopes to be ready for the public in the fall of 2008.