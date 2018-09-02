Bad animal abuse cases are less common in Boone County

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 12 2016 Feb 12, 2016 Friday, February 12, 2016 2:31:00 PM CST February 12, 2016 in News
By: Katie Cammarata, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - An animal control officer in Boone County said she does not see animal torture or mutilation cases that receive felony charges as much as she used to, but not necessarily because there are fewer of them.

Molly Aust said animal abusers are learning to fly under the radar, careful not to have witnesses or leave evidence.

Cassandra Rogers, Boone County assistant prosecuting attorney, said the only difference between criminal and animal abuse cases,  is "that the victim cannot speak for themselves" and "it can be harder to have, to find the information you need to find, whether there's been abuse or neglect or torture and mutilation."

A misdemeanor case is currently in the works at the Boone County Courthouse where a man is being charged with two misdemeanors for animal abuse and animal neglect. If found guilty, he could either be fined up to $1,000 or be sentenced up to 365 days in jail. His name has not been released while the investigation is ongoing.

Aust said he faces charges because a horse in his care was running loose and did not look healthy. Animal Control told the man to get veterinary care, but that didn't happen. The horse was removed from the man's care and died before the man's first hearing.

Animal abuse cases are treated the same as criminal cases in the Missouri court system, where those accused of animal abuse can either face misdemeanor or felony charges.

Rogers said felonies involve cases in which the "animal was abused and suffered as a result of torture or mutilation and that torture and mutilation was inflicted upon the animal while the animal was still alive."

Felony charges can amount up to four years in the Department of Corrections or a fine of up to $5,000.

General animal abuse cases start with Animal Control either receiving a phone call about an animal or driving by and seeing an animal not receiving proper food, water or shelter. 

Aust gave the example of a dog sitting in someone's backyard on a hot summer day without a dog house or adequate shade from the sun.

She said the Animal Control officers would tell the owner of the animal to get a dog house within a set time frame. If the officer checks back in after that time frame, and it does not have shelter of some sort, the officer can file a report and send it to the Boone County Sheriff's Department or the Columbia Police Department for further investigation. 

From there, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office looks at the reports provided by Animal Control and considers what charges the person should be facing.

"We are very fortunate because we have a really good relationship with the prosecutor's office," Aust said. "We have prosecutors who are very sympathetic to the Animal Control officers and the animals that we deal with."

Aust said, rather than jail or fine someone charged with animal abuse misdemeanors, judges put the abusers on probation and do not allow them to own an animal for up to two years.

Although two years does not seem like a lot of time, Aust said most people do not repeat animal abuse in Columbia, especially in cases where the abused animal passed away.

All animals found or removed from abusive owners go to the Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) for veterinary care and a chance at a happier life. CMHS rehabilitates the animal and either takes it into foster care for further emotional healing or puts it up for adoption if they believe it is ready to be placed with a family.

More News

Grid
List

Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
LONE ELM – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 3:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 79°
12am 77°