Bag Near Court Building Causes Brief Scare

ST. LOUIS - A suspicious bag near a downtown St. Louis court building caused a brief scare Monday, but it turned out to be nothing more than an apparently homeless man's duffel bag.

Police closed a section of North 11th Street near a St. Louis Circuit Court building on Monday after the man dropped the bag near the steps and walked away.

Police held the man in a squad car while the bomb squad used an X-ray machine to examine the bag. The building was not evacuated.

Once the bag was found to be harmless, it was given back to the man and he was released.