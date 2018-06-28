Bag vouchers coming to Columbia this week

COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia said that its customers should expect bag vouchers this week.

The vouchers, which will be mailed to all Columbia residents, are good for black garbage bags and blue recycling bags.

These vouchers can be redeemed at all Gerbes locations in Columbia, the Hy-Vee on West Broadway, Mosers on Business Loop 70, Schnucks on Forum Boulevard, Westlake Ace Hardware on West Worley, and Menards on Vandiver Drive.