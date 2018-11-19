Baggett Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- Redshirt freshman kicker Andrew Baggett picked up Mizzou's fifth weekly award of the year from the SEC on Monday. The Southeastern Conference announced Baggett had be selected as SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, along with Florida defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy.

Baggett's 35-yard field goal in the fourth overtime gave Missouri a 51-48 win over Tennessee. It was his first ever attempt at a game-winning field goal in his career. He also hit 6-of-6 PAT tries against the Volunteers.

Mizzou's Marcus Murphy (twice), Kenronte Walker and Sheldon Richardson are the other players to receive the weekly honor from the SEC.