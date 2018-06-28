Bagnell Dam Area Gets WIFI

"Once I've been able to explain what WiFi is and wireless internet everyone has been very very interested in participating," explained Dam Computer shop owner Jerry Daus.

Businesses and visitors around the dam's hot zone can now gain access to wireless internet as they walk down the street.

Businesses on the strip can buy service for $20 a month. The cost includes unlimited internet access and advertising on the hot zone's splash page.

"I think to be able to go someplace and check your eBay or your email wherever you are, whether it's a grocery store or a shop or something would be fabulous," said lake visitor Karon Denett.

Some business owners have waited more than nine months for the transition from dial-up to wireless internet.

"I guess it's the difference between driving and old old old car and driving a new high speed one, it's just all the difference," said Vintage Boutique's Sharon Sallens. "When you're looking at pictures, downloading and doing a website speed is just necessary."

"One of the nice things about the splash page that the internet explorer will take them to first is we'll be able to spotlight local events," said Daus.

Daus hopes to expand the service as more businesses and customers become interested.

The service is free for all visitors.

But they have to ask local businesses with wireless internet for a password.