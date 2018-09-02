Bagnell Dam Renovation

The project is being organized by local business owners like Jeff Van Donsel.

"We have plenty of tourists that visit the lake, of course," Donsel said. "There's millions of people that come here."

"Ten years from now I suspect that the strip area will be the premier tourist destination in the lake area," said Van Donsel.

Other business owners said they agree.

"This cannot do anything but up the visitors to our area and be a pleasing thing," said business owner Kitty Fowler. "I hope more new shops go in. I'm very excited about it."

Van Donsel says the strip will remain a great family vacation spot because the business owners are committed to keeping the infamous party cove off shore.

"But we have clients that come every year with their family. We're suited more to the family type stuff, and that's what they come down for is the eclectic mom and pop feeling of the strip area," said Fowler.

The project will mostly be funded through government assistance programs and by shifting existing taxes. However, the city and board may look to add another sales tax to help with the costs. A town hall meeting to discuss the status of the project is scheduled for next month.