Bagnell Dam temporarily closing this week

MILLER COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to close Business 54, also known as Bagnell Dam Boulevard, over the Bagnell Dam this week for repairs. The road over the dam will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch said the main reason for the shutdown is so MoDOT can repair concrete at the base of light poles across the dam. Lynch said MoDOT will also repair the dam's concrete deck and flush winter salt off the dam.

"We wanted to take care of other issues while we're taking care of the light pole issue," Lynch said. "In the end that's less inconvenience to the traveling public, since we're doing this all at the same time."

Lynch said MoDOT also coordinated with Ameren to do work on the dam while it is closed to traffic. He said the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District will also use it for a training exercise.

Lynch said drivers headed over the dam can take U.S. 54 as an alternate route. He said drivers headed south from Jefferson City should only expect around a five-minute delay.