Bail Bondsman Pleads Guilty in Murder-For-Hire Plot

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An eastern Missouri bail bondsman admits to a murder-for-hire plot to kill a rival bondsman. 67-year-old Virgil Jackson of Winfield pleaded guilty today to one federal felony count of murder for hire. He could face up to ten years in prison at sentencing Nov. 1. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says that in late 2004, Jackson confronted rival bondsman Gerald Cox and threatened to kill him, claiming that Cox was steering away customers. In October 2005, Jackson arranged a meeting with an undercover federal agent posing as a hitman, then offered instructions on how to kill Cox. Cox, a former state representative, was not hurt.