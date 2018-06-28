Bail Set for Three Moberly Residents Following Drug Raid

MOBERLY - A judge served warrants on three suspects on Thursday, Feb. 16, a day after a drug raid of their home unveiled metamphetamine, marijuana, cash, paraphenalia and items used in the distribution of controlled substances.

The raid was conducted on the afternoon of Feb. 15, and one of the residents, 42-year-old Michael L. Lang was located shortly after and taken into custody.

The other two residents of the home, Michael C. Wright, 34, and Trina M. Ragsdale, 19, were found later that day in Centralia and taken into custody.

Each of the three suspects is being helf on $45,000 bond.