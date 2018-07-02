Bailey Erwin Leaves Missouri Softball Program

COLUMBIA -- Missouri softball pitcher Bailey Erwin has left the Tiger program. On Monday afternoon Erwin made the announcement via Twitter saying, "I have decided to transfer from Mizzou for personal reasons and will keep those reasons to myself."

This season, the sophomore pitcher had racked up a 3-0 record, allowing 21 hits and eight earned runs in 24 innings pitched. Erwin did start for the Tigers in the only loss of the season against Cal State Fullerton. During her freshman season at Mizzou, the Oklahoma native earned an 8-0 record.

Erwin also went on to say, "I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my time here, especially my teammates. They are my best friends and am blessed to have them throughout all this. They truly are apart of my family and I will never forget them. Once again, thanks to everyone who has supported me in my time here. I really do appreciate it from the bottom of my heart!"

No. 6 Missouri is scheduled to start conference play this weekend against No. 5 Texas A&M. With Erwin's departure, the Tigers only have three pitchers left - all seniors: Chelsea Thomas, Nicole Hudson and Lindsey Muller. Chelsea Thomas has a 4-0 record this season, while Hudson is 3-0 and Muller is 0-1. Missouri signed pitchers Tori Finucane and Casey Stangel to letters of intent back in November.