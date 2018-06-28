Baker Paces Owls to Fifth-Place Finish at ESU Invitational

EMPORIA, KS -- Abby Baker clocked the fastest time on the William Woods University women's cross country team, finishing 13th with a time of 19:15.1 for the 5K course. She paced the Owls to a fifth-place finish in the 18-team, 148-runner field on Friday evening. Lee Anna Sanders was just 21 seconds behind Baker, taking 23rd.

Courtney Henderson posted a 27th-place finish with a time of 19:47.00, with Alex Apperson carving better than a minute off her season-best time with a mark of 20:06.4. The pace was good for a 39th-place finish for Apperson.

Amy Gangloff also took nearly a minute off her season-best effort, rounding out the team scoring for WWU with a 56th-place finish. The senior posted a time of 20:40.7 on the evening.

Next up on the schedule for the Owls is the CMU/Gary Stoner Invitational. William Woods will head to Fayette, Missouri, on Saturday, October 6, for a 10:30 a.m. start.