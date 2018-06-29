Baker to Host Watch Party in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Missouri Lieutenant Governor candidate Judy Baker will host a primary watch party Tuesday at Billiards on Broadway in downtown Columbia at 7:30 p.m.

The former Columbia state representative and Congressional candidate has expressed her commitment to veterans and seniors and to creating jobs for Missourians.

She served in the Missouri House from 2005 to 2008 in the 25th District which covers much of eastern Columbia.

She lost her bid for congress in 2008 and recently resigned from President Obama's administration as regional director of the Health and Human Services Department.

Baker joins former State Auditor Susan Montee and Conservation Commissioner Becky Plattner in the race for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Peter Kinder is also being challenged by fellow Republicans State Sen. Brad Lager and attorney Mike Carter.

The Missouri lieutenant gubernatorial election will be held Nov. 6.

KOMU-8 News is live in Columbia throughout the night. Tune in for live team coverage of the latest election results.