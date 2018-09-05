Bakery Close Cuts 1,300 Jobs
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Interstate Bakeries, the maker of Hostess Twinkies and Wonder Bread, says it will leave the bread business in Southern California, cutting about 1,300 jobs. The Kansas City-based company has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since 2004. It says it will close four bakeries, 17 distribution centers and 19 outlet stores. The move requires approval by a bankruptcy court judge and the company's lenders. The cuts are equal to about five percent of the company's remaining employees. In three years of bankruptcy protection, the company has cut its work force by 22 percent and shut down 10 bakeries plus distribution centers and thrift stores. It has lost 620 million dollars over the past three fiscal years.
