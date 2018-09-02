Bald Eagle Shot, Killed in South-Central Missouri

5 years 3 days 11 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2013 Aug 29, 2013 Thursday, August 29, 2013 6:03:00 PM CDT August 29, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

LEBANON - Missouri conservation agents are looking for whoever shot and killed a bald eagle in the south-central part of the state.

The Lebanon Daily Record reports a Laclede County resident found the dead bird over the weekend.

Missouri Department of Conservation agent Jarad Milligan says the bird was a mature eagle that had been shot in the head by a small-caliber weapon.

Milligan says eagles more typically die by electrocution, from sitting on power lines.

Federal law makes it a felony to shoot golden and bald eagles or to disturb their nests. A first offense carries up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

