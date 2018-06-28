Bald Eagles Flocking to NW Mo.

BEAN LAKE, Mo. -- Bald eagles and other wildlife have been abundant in northwest Missouri recently.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says in a release that the bald eagles have been drawn to the dead fish found in ice and along shorelines at Bean Lake in northern Platte County.

The department says both mature bald eagles and immature eagles flocked to the lake late last week.

The area has also attracted snow geese and other waterfowl.