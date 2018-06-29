Ballot Draft Causes Anger

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Opponents of embryonic stem cell research are accusing Secretary of State Robin Carnahan of being influenced by a campaign contribution in drafting a ballot summary. Carnahan approved a ballot summary last week for a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban a type of stem cell research using a cloned human embryo. Backers of the amendment claim Carnahan's summary would bias voters against their measures. They have until Monday to challenge Carnahan's language in court. But Friday, they claimed Carnahan was influenced by a $25,000 contribution she received in May from a political action committee that supports embryonic stem cell research. A Carnahan spokesman denies any connection and insists the language is fair.