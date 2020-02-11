Ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ children advances in Virginia legislature

1 day 14 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:10:53 PM CST February 10, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) -- A bill that would ban conversion therapy for minors is making its way through Virginia's state Senate after the House of Delegates approved the measure earlier this week.

The law, which is currently before the Senate's education and health committee but is ultimately expected to pass the Democratically controlled chamber, would add the commonwealth to a growing list of states that have issued similar bans.

The legislation would make it illegal for licensed professionals in the state to engage in conversion therapy for Virginians under the age of 18, and would prohibit state funds from being used to conduct the practice on minors. Conversion therapy is an attempt to forcibly change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. It does not work, and studies show that those subjected to it, or who choose to undergo it, are put at a greater risk of depression and suicide.

House Bill 386 was passed by the Democratic-led chamber by a bipartisan vote of 66-27 on Monday. The bill is now in the hands of the state's Senate, which approved a companion bill late last month.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is prepared to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

"This is a dangerous practice that harms LGBTQ youth. There is no place for that here or anywhere," Northam said in a statement.

The potential ban would add to a growing list of progressive measures Virginia's legislature has approved since Democrats took control of the General Assembly last November. It would also make the state the 20th to outlaw the practice for minors. Last month, Utah's Republican governor issued a ban on the practice for minors after an effort to end the practice in the conservative state stalled in the legislature.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that works on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth, applauded the Virginia House of Delegates for approving the measure in a statement on Tuesday.

"Conversion therapy is widely discredited, opposed by nearly every major medical association, and has shown to produce negative mental health outcomes," said Sam Brinton, the head of advocacy and government affairs for the group. "We urge the Virginia Senate and Governor Northam to take swift action to enshrine these vital protections into law."

Every major medical and mental health professional organization, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, have found no evidence to support conversion therapy and consider it a discredited medical practice.

In addition to Utah, 18 other states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have banned conversion therapy for young people, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Learn how local elections affect daily life
Learn how local elections affect daily life
COLUMBIA - Local elections are around the corner and one group is doing it's part to prepare voters. A... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:48:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports

Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:23:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:21:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided Monday night to push the contract renewal for a controversial company involving special education... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:04:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 4:02:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 40°
3pm 40°
4pm 40°
5pm 39°