Ban on fundraising during legislative session not appealed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments later this week on whether to uphold changes to state campaign finance laws. But notably missing from the discussion is a key element of the bill. Legislators last year changed the law governing how candidates raise money. The measure removed individual contribution limits, but it also barred elected officials and challengers from raising money during the legislative session. A judge in March upheld the removal of contribution limits, but tossed out the ban on fundraising during the session. He also tossed a couple other provisions that barred some people from running for office. Both sides appealed, butthe attorney general's office did not challenge tossing out the fundraising ban. A federal judge struck down a similar ban in 1996.