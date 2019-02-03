Ban that prohibits gay men from donating blood may soon be lifted

4 years 2 months 20 hours ago Wednesday, December 03 2014 Dec 3, 2014 Wednesday, December 03, 2014 3:30:00 PM CST December 03, 2014 in News
By: Marcel Clarke, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The FDA Advisory Panel met Tuesday to discuss lifting a national ban that limits bisexual and gay men from donating blood. The AIDS epidemic was the reason for the ban, to avoid blood donations spreading the disease. 

Daniel Fox, external communications manager at the American Red Cross, said because the tests for HIV have advanced since the 1970s, the ban is no longer needed. 

Fox sent a statement from the American Red Cross which said:

"We believe all potential donors should be treated with fairness, equality and respect and that all accurate donor histories and medically supported donor deferral criteria are critical to the continued safely of blood transfusion."

The American Red Cross is not the only medical group that supports changing the policy. The American Medical Association and America's Blood Centers also support the FDA recommendation.  

Columbia resident Ryan Rams said the ban is discriminatory in many ways, because gay men are not the only ones that can get AIDS and no one should be excluded from donating blood.

"If my blood can save another human being's life or add any other kind of value to someone's life or death situation," Rams said, "I do not think my sexual orientation should have any factor in whether I can donate blood or not."

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia home damaged by gunshots
Columbia home damaged by gunshots
COLUMBIA - A home and vehicle were damaged by gunshots Saturday night, according to police. Columbia police spokesman Jeff... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 11:19:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Local sorority dances to raise awareness for heart health
Local sorority dances to raise awareness for heart health
JEFFERSON CITY - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a dance Saturday to raise money and awareness during American Heart... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 7:27:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mexico shooting victim identified, three suspects taken into custody
UPDATE: Mexico shooting victim identified, three suspects taken into custody
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department has taken three suspects into custody after a shooting that left one man... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 6:22:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Restaurant manager and nutritionist share insight ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Restaurant manager and nutritionist share insight ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
COLUMBIA – This Super Bowl means people across the country will be eating more than normal, and one nutritionist says... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 5:10:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Hundreds rally at the state Capitol for the Midwest March for Life
Hundreds rally at the state Capitol for the Midwest March for Life
JEFFERSON CITY - People from across the Midwest came to the Missouri state Capitol on Saturday for the Midwest March... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 4:52:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Firefighters return to the classroom for the weekend at MU
Firefighters return to the classroom for the weekend at MU
COLUMBIA - One thousand firefighters from seven states attended classes on the MU campus Saturday as part of the MU... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:58:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

One dead in Gasconade County crash
One dead in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY - A woman died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:35:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival
Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival
COLUMBIA - An event Saturday offered a preview of the upcoming True/False Film Festival. The Columbia Public Library hosted... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:10:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House
Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A rule change in the Missouri House could allow hearings on alleged misconduct by lawmakers to... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
(CNN) -- Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to watch a famous groundhog deliver his... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 9:16:28 AM CST February 02, 2019 in News

St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
ST. LOUIS (CNN) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Hayden angrily denounced criticism of the investigation into a fatal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 9:16:08 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday afternoon accident involving a Belle-Bland school bus. It... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 8:22:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
COLUMBIA - After more than 100 years of being exclusively offered to boys, the Boy Scout program opened its doors... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 6:32:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
(CNN) -- A medical school yearbook page of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam shows a photograph of two people, one... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
COLUMBIA - The penalties the University of Missouri received could have a negative effect on the local economy, local business... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 5:21:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 3:31:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories

NCAA sanctions: University, federal and state leaders speak out
NCAA sanctions: University, federal and state leaders speak out
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's head football coach, Barry Odom, said the team with fight NCAA sanctions with "everything we've got." University... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

JCPS says focus on literacy led to perfect English score on statewide test
JCPS says focus on literacy led to perfect English score on statewide test
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools' has just earned a perfect score on the English/Language Arts section of the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 1:03:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 50°
9am 53°
10am 55°
11am 58°