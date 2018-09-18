Band Director Saves Bus after Driver Passes Out

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - A quick-thinking high school band director is being credited with helping to save a busload of Missouri students bound for Florida.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that band and orchestra students and chaperones from Parkway North High School in St. Louis County were traveling on an interstate near Atlanta early Thursday when the charter bus suddenly hit the rumble track.

The bus driver had passed out. District officials say band director Mark Linn managed to get the driver's foot off the accelerator, put on the brakes and steer the bus to safety.

No one was hurt. The bus driver had lost consciousness due to a medical condition, but was better soon after the incident.

The bus carried 40 students and six adults.