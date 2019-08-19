Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van

17 hours 24 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News
By: Noah Klein, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Band of Brothers biker group held a fundraiser for the "Mammogram Van" Sunday.

The event was held at Elk's Lodge, where a current breast cancer patient Elizabeth Palmerstone works.

Some of the biker group members have a special connection to Palmerstone.

The Mammogram Van is part of MU's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. It provides screenings across rural parts of Missouri. The goal is to bring quality screenings to women throughout Missouri. A nurse, a mammography technologist and another staff member perform the screenings.

Palmerstone, a bartender at the lodge, went in for her mammogram last year and found out she had tumors that were un-detectable by self examination. She went through surgeries and treatments of chemotherapy every three weeks.

"I was getting eight to ten bags of chemo every three weeks," Palmerstone said.

She is grateful for the mammogram van and other services provided for cancer.

"If I would not have had my mammogram this past year, I may not be here right now," she said.

Tracy Garland drives the Mammogram Van, she said while her job gets emotional, it is well worth it.

"We have a lot of people that come on the van after previous years, and they are in tears because we detected their cancer early. Like it says on the van, we are saving lives, it gets very emotional, it is a fantastic service," Garland said.

Palmerstone's cheery and positive personality remains a part of her despite the difficult treatment and circumstances.

"Like my nurses at Ellis said, if anyone was going to get the big bad and ugly give it to me, because I can take it, you have to, you have to smile, you just have to do it," Palmerstone said.

The event had food trucks, a bar run by Palmerstone and live music. About 100 people came out to support the cause.

More News

Grid
List

Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand from Jefferson City firefighters after it found itself in a sticky situation... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
COLUMBIA - The Band of Brothers biker group held a fundraiser for the "Mammogram Van" Sunday. The event was... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:45:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:38:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Fire damages Columbia home
Fire damages Columbia home
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather
Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather
COLUMBIA - The Cars 4 Kids event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Organizers... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Central Missouri humane society hosts adoption event
Central Missouri humane society hosts adoption event
COLUMBIA - Over 50 cats and dogs will be available for adoption at the Central Missouri Humane Society for a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 5:47:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Mother says a bus driver let her son off at wrong stop
Mother says a bus driver let her son off at wrong stop
COLUMBIA - One Columbia mother said a school bus driver let her son get off the bus more than a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 4:41:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge ruled against State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, in a lawsuit about her... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 4:24:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on Friday could not determine the gender or age of the infant remains found... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A series of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Friday morning near Hutchinson, knocking... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia apologized after a community relations worker took a selfie at a crime scene. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Donation fund established for injured firefighters
UPDATE: Donation fund established for injured firefighters
VIENNA - A relief fund has been established for six firefighters injured Friday fighting a fire turned explosion at a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
8am 75°
9am 78°
10am 80°
11am 83°