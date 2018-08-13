Band's van stolen in St. Louis, recovered in Florissant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Georgia band is getting its van back after the vehicle was stolen in St. Louis.

The band "The Radio Birds" said their 1997 Dodge van was packed with their equipment when it was taken between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday from near a downtown hotel.

Band member Justin Keller set up a GoFundMe account after the van was taken, and the account had received contributions of more than $10,000 as of Sunday night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the van was found by police Sunday afternoon in Florissant. There was no apparent damage and it contained a large amount of musical equipment.

No arrests have been made.