Bank President Credited with Stopping Robbery

TROY, Mo. - The president of an eastern Missouri bank is being credited with stopping a robber and holding him until police arrived.

KTVI-TV reports that the crime happened Tuesday in Troy when a man wearing a Halloween mask walked into the Peoples Bank and Trust and demanded money.

Bank president David Thompson followed the suspect into the parking lot, pulled out a gun and kept watch over the suspect until officers arrived moments later.

No one was hurt. The name of the suspect has not been released.