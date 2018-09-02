Bank President, Wife Sentenced on Fraud Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former president of a northeast Missouri bank is sentenced to more than two years in prison on federal fraud charges. William Michael Huffman also must pay restitution of $315,000 and is barred from working in the banking industry following sentencing Thursday in federal court in St. Louis. His wife, Patricia, was sentenced to four months of home confinement and ordered to pay back $82,000. Huffman was president of Canton State Bank. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says fraudulent activities by the couple resulted in losses to the Canton bank, three other banks and Farm Service Agency. Both pleaded guilty in February.