Bank Robbed in Macon County

Officals say an unknown individual entered the bank and the robbed the teller at gunpoint. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Macon County sheriff's office says the suspect is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The suspect was wearing a straw hat, sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt and white pants.

The suspect left on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the Kirksville FBI office or the Macon County Sheriffs department at (660) 385-2062.