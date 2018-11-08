Bank Robbed in New Bloomfield

CALLAWAY CO. - A robbery occurred at Bank Star 1 in New Bloomfield approximately 9:18 AM. The suspect is described as a black male with short cropped hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing white tennis shoes, dark jogging pants with a white stripe down the side, and a light colored t-shirt under a black jacket and sunglasses. He is said to be in his late 30's to early 40's.

The suspect did not display a weapon. He told a teller to put the money into a plastic bag and left calmly. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled across the highway to Old 54 and headed north.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Callaway Sheriff's Office at 573-642-7291.