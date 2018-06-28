Bank robber who dropped trail of money gets 15 years

CLAYTON (AP) — A bank robber who left a trail of cash as he ran from the scene of the crime has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Cameron Boddie of Dellwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday.

Authorities say Boddie dropped thousands of dollars in cash as he fled a Commerce Bank branch in University City on Feb. 25, 2015. Bills were found on a sidewalk, on streets and in a stairwell. Dogs and the dropped money helped authorities track down the robber in Clayton, where Boddie was arrested near a parking garage.

Police say Boddie had only about $100 in $1 bills left on him.