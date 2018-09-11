Bank robbery suspect on the run
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department is investigating the scene of a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to an alarm at 2500 Range Line Street, Central Bank of Missouri around 1 pm.
Public information officer Bryana Maupin said the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and implied that he had a handgun.
"At that time, the teller provided him with an undisclosed amount of money," Maupin said.
Then the suspect fled the scene of the crime on a bicycle heading southbound on Range Line Street.
He has not been seen since.
Maupin said there is no known motive.
"He was described as a white male, mid twenties, approximately 5' 10'', 160 pounds," Maupin said.
He was wearing sunglasses, a ball cap, and a dark colored jacket. His bike was also described as a dark color.
Maupin said no one was injured during the robbery.