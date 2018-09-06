Bankers predict weak economy in rural parts of 10 states

By: The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bankers continue to predict the economy will slow in the months ahead in rural parts of 10 Western and Plains states.

The economic index for the region slipped to 43.7 in November from last month's 44.4. The overall index is based on a monthly survey of rural bankers Creighton University conducts, and organizers say any score below 50 suggests that factor will decline.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says low crop and commodity prices and manufacturing slowdowns are all weighing down the economy.

The confidence index fell to a weak 38.9 in November from October's 42.1. The strong U.S. dollar is also hurting exports.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.