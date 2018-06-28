Bankhead Enters Plea

"For him to be there sitting next to me for a year and a half after the charges were filed, and making the kinds of scenes he was making, doing the kind of things he was doing, being vindictive toward other office holders and so forth, was sickening," said Jim Myles, presiding commissioner.

Bankhead also pled to a misdemeanor count of co-mingling campaign funds.

Tammy Boggs worked with Bankhead on the Higbee Community Betterment Association.

"We all trusted him. He was a Randolph county deputy at the time, and he was running for commissioner and he was our mayor of course. So nobody suspected anything," Boggs said.

Boggs now serves as treasurer of the association, which donates to needy families.

"If there's lesson to be learned, don't sign anybody's blank checks," Boggs said.

Bankhead volunteered his resignation as Randolph county Commissioner Wednesday. He could receive up to 5 years in jail if convicted, the final disposition will take place Jan 25.