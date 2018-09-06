Banking Regulator with KC Ties to Speak in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - The former president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City will speak Monday in Fulton on the future of banking.

Thomas Hoenig's 4 p.m. lecture at Westminster College's Coulter Science Center is free and open to the public.

Hoenig is now a director and vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the number two job at the independent Washington agency.

Hoenig was president of the Kansas City Fed for 10 years before his high-level appointment in April. He joined the bank in 1975 as an economist and was also a vice president and senior vice president.

He has been a vocal critic of big banks, and says he favors a restructuring of the country's banking system.