Banners Banned
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City hospital removed three art exhibit banners after some employees complained that the displays were exploitative of women. The banners at Truman Medical Center featured large photographs of two women and a baby girl -- each with a superimposed symbolic "womb" on her pelvic region. They were part of an exhibit in the hospital's Healing Arts Gallery. The exhibit is continuing, but without the banners. One of the artists, Ritchie Kaye, says the banners were part of a tribute to the power of women. Kaye says removing them was censorship. But Truman Medical Center spokeswoman Vicki Smith denies the censorship allegation. She says hospital officials compromised so the artwork could stay and workers would no longer be offended.
