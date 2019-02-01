Bans Causing Meth Makers to go to St. Louis County

7 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, September 06 2011 Sep 6, 2011 Tuesday, September 06, 2011 6:31:00 AM CDT September 06, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- Now that some eastern Missouri towns and even counties require prescriptions to purchase pseudoephedrine, meth makers are increasingly showing up to buy pills in St. Louis County, where no such ban exists.

KTVI-TV reports sales of cold and allergy medicines containing the key methamphetamine ingredient have tripled at some St. Louis County stores in recent months as towns and counties are increasingly cracking down in an effort to stop meth.

Franklin County narcotics officer Jason Grellner says in some cases, meth makers are driving busloads of people to St. Louis County to pill shop. He is proposing a statewide prescription law.

But some say a statewide ban would go too far and penalize law-abiding citizens because of the actions of a few.

