Bar and party bus owner paying customers after failed promises

JEFFERSON CITY - The party is over for Benjamin Bradley, owner of Columbia Party Bus, LLC and COMO Entertainment Inc., after Attorney General Chris Koster said Bradley must pay customers who never received promised services.

In an agreement approved by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, the customers will split $6,852.50 in restitution based on their individual losses.

The Attorney General's office has already received the money from Bradley.

Koster said customers paid Bradley up front for parties and transportation services which Bradley did not provide.

Columbia Party Bus, LLC promised transportation to at least 11 customers. Those customers never received the rides.

COMO Entertainment, Inc. promised at least one customer event space at Whiskey Wild Saloon, and then cancelled the event.

Bradley did not give refunds to any of the 12 customers.

Bradley has agreed to not accept future payments for services until he delivers on them.