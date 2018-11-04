Bar Finds Opportunity Outside City Limits

Rowe even considered annexing her club into city jurisdiction and making her establishment smoke-free like all other bars, but shortly after the ordinance passed, Rowe noticed a change in her clientel. Rowe saw new customers come to her club, and these customers complained about the smoking ban on a daily basis.

"There's kind of an opportunity now, there's kind of a lot of people who are hopeful that I don't switch up. You know, a lot of new faces are showing up, so for the time being I'll continue to be a smoking bar," Rowe said.

Pepper's location just outside city limits gave her business a unique niche. Her club is one of only a handful of bars where customers can smoke indoors.

For Rowe, the next step in establishing a niche market is through advertising. To accommodate for the greater business demand she has hired more employees who not only work the bar but also distribute fliers throughout Columbia.