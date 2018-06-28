Barbecue Raises Money for Habitat for Humanity

COLUMBIA - Community United Methodist Church hosted its 22nd annual barbecue today to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

The event, which began with the inception of Columbia's Habitat for Humanity in 1988, raises about $3,000 annually for volunteer crews to build houses.

Habitat for Humanity's Max Miller says the average age of his work crew is 71 years old.

"We have a weekday crew, and that's guys like myself that are basically 70 and above that are out volunteering three mornings a week. We're called the old geezers," Miller said.

The Columbia chapter of Habitat for Humanity has built a total of 98 houses since it began 1988.