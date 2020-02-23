Barbers start mental health conversations with clients

CONWAY, AR – A barbershop in Arkansas is helping its community open up about mental health. Picture Perfect has become a place where anyone can come in and talk about what they are dealing with, and the barbers are certified to help.

Carlin Brown and Marcus Frye are re-shaping the stigma around mental health.

"We keep a lot inside, a lot of it turns into anger, a lot of times it turns into frustration... and shutting people out," Carlin Brown, co-owner, said.

All the men behind the blade have been certified to host a check-up from the neck up.

"So we can tell by body language, if they going through something or if they, not themselves or how they usually react or how they usually come in... you know they seem a little down. We are able to ask them, alright man, what's going on... with you today," Marcus Frye, co-owner, said.

Frye says they've learned the keywords to listen for, and what not to say. The owners say they strive to have genuine relationships with anyone that walks through the door. However, mental health isn't their only focus.

"We believe is physical health too," Frye said.

The duo decided to build a gym in the back of their shop for clients to work out some of their bottled-up anger.

"You feel some much better, after you workout. So I believe the mental and the physical works hand and hand," Frye said.

Each client leaves not only with a clean cut but also a fresh mindset.