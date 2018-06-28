Barduzzi and Velickovic Named to NAIA All-American Teams

COLUMBIA - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2011 NAIA Men's Soccer All-America Teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Soccer All-America Selection Committee. Columbia senior Dylan Barduzzi and junior Nikola Velickovic were among those named.

Velickovic has been a Third Team All-American for the past two seasons but earned second team honors for the first time in his career. He helped Columbia to 12 shutouts this season on the defensive end, but also logged two goals and two assists while appearing in all 19 contests.

Barduzzi, a four-year senior with the Cougars, takes home third team accolades after being named honorable-mention his freshman and junior years. This season he led the Cougars in assists, goals and shots. Barduzzi netted 13 shots and dished out nine assists in 19 contests while logging 62 sots, 28 on goal. He finished the season ranked fourth in the NAIA with total game winning shots (7) and sixth in game winning goals per game (.37).

The Cougars wrapped up the 2011 season with a 15-3-1 record. They went 6-1-0 in conference play and finished second to champion Hannibal-LaGrange University.